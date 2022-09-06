Homecoming candidates for Rock Port’s Fall Homecoming, from left to right, are: front row – Kylie Nuckolls, Morgan Cofer, and Mikayla Makings; and back row – Caleb Lucas, Phillip Herron, and Brecken Kelly.

Rock Port R-II students are celebrating Fall Homecoming this week with a number of special activities.

The theme is “Road Trip to Victory.” Junior high and high school dress up days are: Tuesday – Twinning Tourists; Wednesday – Go “West”ern; Thursday – Memories of a Road Trip – Throw It Back; and Friday – Blue & White Day (hats included).

The Jays will have a bonfire after the volleyball games on Thursday, September 8.

Everyone is invited to the Homecoming Parade Friday, September 9, at 3:00 p.m. on Main Street.

The Rock Port Blue Jays will host the Stewartsville/Osborn Wildcards Friday at Blue Jay Stadium. The game begins at 7:00 p.m.

Miss Maddie McPhillips and Mrs. Kerri Rodriguez get into the spirit of Twinning Tourists Day with their Hawaiian shirts.

Jayme McEnaney and Claire Spiegel go retro with their matching MTV shirts on Twinning Tourists Day.