The Tarkio Avalanche will be closed from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, so that employees may attend the funeral of Duane Clement.

Rock Port High School students will be celebrating homecoming this week with a culmination of activities taking place Thursday (bonfire) and Friday (parade and football game). Get out and take part and cheer on the Blue Jays in their big game.

This Saturday marks the final 2022 Farmers Market in Rock Port. Lots of vendors will be on hand selling a variety of food and wares. Come on down to the intersection of Main and Clay streets (the Atchison County Memorial Building) and shop from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

Even though it’s technically still summer, fall-like temps have arrived. Step outside and enjoy the beautiful weather while it lasts!

If you are in Fairfax Friday morning at 8:30, park along Main Street and watch the Fairfax Marching Pride band march down the hill playing this year’s marching tune.

