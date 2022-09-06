September 12, 1947

• James Asbury returned home Saturday from Pine Cone Lodge, Park Rapids, Minnesota, where he vacationed for four days at the expense of the Vinton Hybrid Corn Company. The free fishing trip was the grand prize of the year given by the company for sales achievement.

• John Evans went to Lincoln, Nebraska, Monday to register at the University of Nebraska where he will study in the school of pharmacy.

• Fred Barnes of Tarkio has purchased the John Million farm east of Shenandoah, Iowa, on Highway 2 and will move there the first of the year. In the meantime, the house will be remodeled.

• Dale Hull has purchased the home on Park Avenue that was owned by the late Mrs. E.W. Anderson.

• The U.S. Airways Communications Station reports a maximum temperature of 98.9 degrees for the week, the mercury having risen to that mark at 2:30 p.m. Monday, September 8. The lowest reported was 54 degrees at 6:30 a.m. September 6.

September 14, 1972

• The carpentry program at Tarkio High School got into full swing Wednesday when the general carpentry class began construction on their house. Members of the class are Duke Nuckolls, Scott Campbell, Danny McCoy, Tracy Barnes, Mike Johns, Lee Slemp, Raymond Nance, Stanley Egbert, and Don Hathorne.

• Committee chairmen for the third annual Tarkio College Benefit Fashion Show met Friday morning to begin planning for this exciting happening. Einbender’s of St. Joseph, who gives fashion shows nationally, will be providing the styles this year.

• A 150-foot crane lifted the five ton machinery into place on top of the leg being installed at Feeders Grain and Storage this week. The new machinery is part of the continuing improvements made for more efficient grain handling. Improvements will include a dump pit, two elevating legs with a capacity of 4,000 bushels each per hour, grain dryer with a 1,000 bushel per hour capacity, grain cleaners, load out facility, aeration equipment, and storage space for 241,000 bushels. This addition gives Feeders Grain a total storage capacity of 1,480,000 bushels.

September 11, 1997

• The Tarkio R-I Junior High has joined a growing number of schools in the country which are chartering new FHA chapters. More than 40 students in the seventh and eighth grades have joined the chapter. The Tarkio Junior High FHA officers elected last week are: Laurie Whittington, president; Scott Glenn, vice-president; Bobbi Gratton, secretary; Tim Scott, treasurer; Tommy Lindsay, reporter; and Megan McAdams, historian.

• Larry and Janet Morrison of Rolling Hills Estates, California, purchased the El Ray Apartments in Tarkio from Ben and Deloris Harris of Tarkio. The new managers are Larry’s parents, Jim and Mildred Morrison, who have been residents of Tarkio and Westboro, Missouri, for 50 years.

• The five new teachers at Tarkio R-I are: Stephen Cross, musical instructor; Cherie Thomas, family and consumer sciences teacher; Dallas Prather, fourth grade teacher; Terry Wooten, special education teacher; and Cherri Blair, Tarkio Elementary guidance counselor.