September 12, 1947

• A large barn on the farm belonging to Mrs. Anna Millsap of Glenwood, Iowa, southwest of Fairfax, was destroyed by fire about noon Tuesday, together with a tractor, about 200 bales of hay and a small calf. The place is occupied by George Millsap and family. The fire seemed to start from spontaneous combustion as the hay was new and had just been put in the barn.

• About 40 pupils have reported for instruction in the new Fairfax school band. There is however, a scarcity of band instruments. Mr. Godbey urges that persons in the community who have instruments they will sell, to report the fact to him and he will try to place such instruments in the hands of band pupils.

• A bolt of lightning which struck near a crew of 11 men baling hay on the Walter Miles place in the Bellevue neighborhood last week temporarily paralyzed Harry Miles in the right arm and leg and stunned both Frank Miles and Ran Goforth for a few minutes.

September 14, 1972

• Mrs. Cecile Ray leaves today for Eulenbis, Germany, where she plans to spend an extended vacation with her son-in-law and daughter, Sgt. and Mrs. Richard Jones.

• The Golden Arrow Bow Hunter annual fall safari tournament was held last Sunday. All the targets were homemade animal targets made by local members. The drawing for the 270 rifle was held and Jerry Ryan, Tarkio, was the winner. Lawson was the recipient of the trophy.

• A five-inch rain Monday, falling within a short time, caused considerable damage and flooding in Mound City. Recent construction on I-29 at the west edge of town where grades of some 40 feet have been thrown up acted as a dam for water pouring off the bluffs. Bulldozers broke barriers to allow water to escape before severe damage to the Senior Citizen Housing complex was experienced.

September 11, 1997

• Fairfax R-3’s “The Chronicle” newspaper page: “Imagine opening up your new 1996-97 yearbook and finding faces of people whom you’ve never seen before in your life. That is exactly what happened when the Fairfax school opened up this year’s edition. The yearbook, published along with thousands of others by Jostens, had the Fairfax yearbook’s cover, but the inside pages were those of the Hartshorne Miner High School. It appears that the Hartshorne Miner High School got Fairfax’s pages inside their cover and Fairfax got Hartshorne’s pages inside the Fairfax cover. Jostens is reprinting all the yearbooks at no cost to the schools.”

• This year, the third grade students will be doing some extra smiling and saying “cheese” a lot. The Polaroid Company, through its Product Donation Program, approved a recent grant submitted by Mrs. Dixie Stoner, third grade teacher. The grant was in the form of film, valued at $196. It will be shared with the other elementary grades.

• Mrs. Marian Douglas celebrated her 88th birthday September 2 with a surprise watermelon party at the Fair Haven community room. The table was decorated with a big Kansas sunflower, green place mats, and sunflower napkins.

• Helen Golden closed her gift and wrapping shop on Main Street in Fairfax August 30. She will continue to wrap gifts at her home.