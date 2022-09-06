Old Fashioned Saturday Night be September 17 on Main Street in Rock Port. The festivities will start at 5:00 p.m. with the “Star Spangled Banner.”

Registration for the tractor pull will be at 6:00 p.m. and the tractor pull will start at 6:30 p.m. The tractor pull will be held at the intersection of Opp and Main and the entertainment will be in front of the Memorial Building. At this time, Little Tuggers Tractor Pull and Duncan’s Carriage Rides are set up to come.

The City of Rock Port’s new logo will be revealed at a presentation outside of Rock Port City Hall before the ping pong ball drop.

Old Fashioned Saturday Night has been held annually for many years and is a great family entertainment event.

PEO selling mums

Rock Port DU Chapter of PEO will be selling mum plants again this year at Old Fashioned Saturday Night, September 17. Proceeds go toward scholarships. There will be a large variety in various sizes and prices. Pre-orders will be taken after September 10.