September 12, 1947

• The Atchison County Fair will be next week’s attraction for Atchison County. The fair this year will feature a county centennial pageant, with exhibits of old-time costumes, implements, etc. The many pictures of old-time settlers and residents which used to be on the walls of the log cabin at the city park will be on display at the fair.

• Mrs. Mary M. McFarling, whose father and mother, Calloway and Sarah Millsaps, were among the first Caucasian settlers in Atchison County, passed away at her home on Pittsburg Avenue Sunday, September 7, aged 90 years. She was born May 10, 1857, in Rock Port. One of her brothers, William Millsaps, was the first Caucasian child born in Atchison County. She and her brother attended the normal school in Peru, Nebraska, sometimes crossing the ice on the Missouri River with their father preceding them with a heavy stick to test the thickness of the ice.

• The bookmobile for the county library arrived Tuesday and will be put into operation shortly. Charles Eddy of Fairfax has been employed as the driver.

• Temple Bentley, owner of the Bentley Grain Co., has purchased from Bid Beck the latter’s business house on North Main Street and will occupy it with the grain company’s offices.

• Dr. Carpenter, Stan Stubblefield, and Duane Lytle bought a pie-shaped piece of land at the intersection of Hillside Drive and Cass Street in the Country Club Addition to enlarge their lots and to beautify the landscape.

September 7, 1972

• Mr. and Mrs. Willie J. Cooper will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at the First Lutheran Church in Rock Port September 17 with a reception. Miss Ethel Rosenbohm and Willie married September 20, 1922, at the Lutheran Parsonage in Rock Port by Rev. Marsen. They have lived their entire married life in the Rock Port community.

• Burke and Sons Lumber Company is now in the process of building three new houses in the surrounding area of Rock Port. The first is being constructed on Pleasant View sub-division for Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Viets. The second is for Patrolman and Mrs. Ed Lane. The third is for Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Webster. Their home is being constructed near the state highway maintenance barn on Highway 136.

• Biggest potatoes I ever did see…were brought in this week by Oscar Landen. Fifteen of the huge spuds weighed 14 pounds or almost a pound per. And Landen had a 30 bushel crop just like ’em.

September 4, 1997

• The new school year has begun and the staff at Blue Jay Corner includes Mrs. Kemerling, Jesse Kendall, Alex Kerlin, Brent Miles, and Aubrey Chamberlain. Alex is a foreign exchange student from Braunschweig, Germany.

• On Monday, August 25, 41 members of the community of Rock Port and surrounding areas gave the gift of life through blood donations. The Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City event was sponsored by the New Horizons Club of Rock Port.

• This year’s Missouri State Fair Farm Family for Atchison County is the Cecil Demott family. Their farm is located in the Rock Port area and consists of corn, soybeans, alfalfa, and beef cattle.

• Around 225 people attended the Graves Memorial Plot Field Day.