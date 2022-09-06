The final Rock Port Farmers Market will be held Saturday, September 10, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon in the parking lot south of the Atchison County Memorial Building (417 S. Main).

Mark your calendars for September 10 and make plans to visit the farmers market. If you are interested in becoming a vendor or volunteer, reach out via email at rockportmofarmersmarket@gmail.com.

Vendors signed up for September include: The Refinery Designery (Kori Chamberlain), Stephanie Dearmont (with homemade jellies made by the Farmer, Shandy and Dearmont families and hopefully some pumpkins), Farm 2 Fork Ranch, Lorretta’s Donut Wagon, and Paigstries, Flower and Forged Farms, Dreamers Farm, Villeneuve Woodworks, Moonlight Country Catering, Bird’s Nest Trading Post, Ashlynn Meyer Designs, and Karl Forehand.

The September market will also feature live music by Tom ’n Rox.

You can follow the Rock Port Farmers Market on Facebook and Instagram for updates, vendor announcements and giveaway information.