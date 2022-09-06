Tarkio College Alumni will celebrate Homecoming Weekend 2022 September 16 – 18. Honor classes will be 1952, 1957, 1962, 1967, 1972, 1977, 1982, 1987, and 1992. The schedule of alumni events is as follows:

Friday, September 16

A golf tournament will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Tarkio Golf Course. There is a $20 fee.

A work lunch will be held at 12:00 noon at the Tarkio Nutrition Site. (Pay at the door.)

A board meeting will be held at 4:00 p.m. at Rankin Hall.

“Meet and Greet” will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Thompson Hall.

Saturday, September 17

Breakfast will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Thompson Hall. The cost for breakfast is $10.

Lunch will be served at 12:00 noon at Thompson Hall. There is a $22 fee.

Entertainment will begin at 2:00 p.m. at Rankin Hall.

Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. at Thompson Hall. The cost of dinner is $25.

The Alumni Honors/Meeting of the Corporation will be held at 8:00 p.m. at Rankin Hall

The public is invited to a fireworks display on the Rankin Lawn. It will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 18

Choir rehearsal will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church, followed by church services at 10:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church.

Reservations and payments can be sent to: TCAA, P.O. Box 111, Tarkio, MO 64491 by September 1, 2022.