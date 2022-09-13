The Fairfax candidates and attendants for the East Atchison Fall Homecoming Royalty include, from left to right: front row – queen and king candidates Natalie Hedlund, Charlie Litherbury, Braden Graves, and Kierra McDonald; and back row – attendants Kendal Straub, Trent Kingery, Collin Hedlund, and Jasey Smith.

The Tarkio queen and king candidates for the East Atchison Fall Homecoming Royalty include, from left to right: front row – queen candidates Emilee Caudill, Tessa Rolf, and Kelsea Kirwan; and back row – king candidates Jarrett Spinnato, Daniel Lesher, and Connor Brown.

The East Atchison Fall Homecoming Week is underway! The students at Tarkio and Fairfax High Schools are celebrating throughout the week with a number of special activities (see below).

Along with those activities, EA football jerseys will be auctioned off following the volleyball games TONIGHT, TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, IN TARKIO AT THE TAC (games begin at 5 p.m.). The minimum bid for jerseys will be $25 and the maximum will be $100. The money raised will be split evenly between Fairfax and Tarkio with Tarkio proceeds going to National Honor Society.

A bonfire will be held Thursday, September 15, in Fairfax at the football field after the volleyball games (games begin at 5 p.m.). There will be a students’ color war (wear white for a color battle), a coaches and seniors pep talk, car bash, and cheerleaders leading cheers.

The homecoming parade will be held on Main Street in Tarkio Friday, September 16. The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to come out and watch! A pep assembly will follow at the Tarkio football field.

The Wolves’ football game Friday night will be played against DeKalb at 7:00 p.m. in Fairfax. The cheerleaders and dance team will perform routines and the Tarkio and Fairfax bands will perform field routines, all at half-time. The coronation will take place after the game.

TARKIO

Homecoming royalty in-cludes: queen candidates – Emilee Caudill, Kelsea Kirwan, and Tessa Rolf; king candidates – Connor Brown, Daniel Lesher, and Jarrett Spinnato; attendants – juniors Addison Noland and Ian Stepp, sophomores Lizzie Schlueter and Cole Anderson, and freshmen Dylan Drummond and Bo Peregrine; and crownbearers – Shaydee Howard and Waylon Blackman.

The homecoming theme is “Happy Holidays, EA!” The classes have each picked a holiday to represent: seniors – Christmas; juniors – Halloween; sophomores – The 4th Of July; freshmen – St. Patrick’s Day; eighth graders – New Year’s Eve; seventh graders – Thanksgiving; and sixth graders – Easter.

Homecoming dress-up days include: Monday – Hats and Pajama Day With A Blanket; Tuesday – Neon; Wednesday – Dress Like The Holiday Of Your Class; Thursday – Dynamic Duos; Friday – Show Your East Atchison Wolves Spirit and Pride – Get your black, orange and silver on.

Homecoming class contests are: Monday – Tug-of-war; Tuesday – Dodgeball; Wednesday – Volleyball; Thursday – Seat Belt Relay; and Friday – Parade at 1:30 p.m. in Tarkio followed by pep assembly at the Tarkio Football Field.

Windows will be painted for homecoming: seniors – Farmers State Bank, juniors – Post Office, sophomores – ABY Fitness, freshmen – Rogers Pharmacy, eighth graders – Hurst Law Office, seventh graders – Soaks Em Clean; and sixth graders – Atchison County Veterinary Clinic.

FAIRFAX

Homecoming royalty includes: queen candidates – Natalie Hedlund and Kierra McDonald; king candidates – Charlie Litherbury and Braden Graves; and junior attendants – Trent Kingery, Collin Hedlund, Jasey Smith, and Kendal Straub.

The homecoming theme is “Disney!” Dress-up days include: Monday – Disney; Tuesday – PJs; Wednesday – Country Club vs. Country; Thursday – Dad Day; Friday – Wolves Attire.