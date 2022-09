Hadleigh Jones was the only Rock Port golfer to compete at Albany Tuesday, September 6. Other teams participating were Gallatin, Worth County, and North Harrison. Hadleigh shot a 62 to finish in 9th place. Medalist was Crose from Gallatin with a 48. This was Hadleigh’s second best score of her golfing career. In addition, that score was 14 strokes better than her score at Albany last year.

(RP Blue Jays Twitter photo)