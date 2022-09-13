The East Atchison and Rock Port lady golfers competed in a match held at Tarkio Golf Course Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Pictured are, from left to right, Kamryn Brown, Hadleigh Jones, Josie King, Keira Roup, Sydnee Bruns, Payten Shrader, Kelsea Kirwan, Emma Teten, and Alex Barnett.

The East Atchison Lady Wolves hosted the Rock Port Lady Blue Jays in a golf match Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Tarkio Golf Course. The Lady Wolves won the contest with a team score of 177, which broke the EA team record of 186. Rock Port scored a 259.

Lady Wolf Alex Barnett was the match medalist with a 39. This score ties the EA 9 hole individual record set by two of her sisters, Bree and Jae Barnett. Other EA scores were: Kelsea Kirwan 43, Josie King 47, Sydnee Bruns 48, and Kamryn Brown 73.

Rock Port’s individual scores included: Payten Shrader 58, Hadleigh Jones 62, Keira Roup 67, and Emma Teten 72.