Old Fashioned Saturday Night is this Saturday, September 17, on Main Street in Rock Port. The festivities will start at 5:00 p.m. with the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

The City of Rock Port’s new logo will then be revealed at a presentation outside of Rock Port City Hall. The ping pong ball drop will follow.

Registration for the Little Tuggers Tractor Pull will be at 6:00 p.m. and the tractor pull will start at 6:30 p.m. The tractor pull will be held at the intersection of Opp and Main and the entertainment will be in front of the Memorial Building.

Local businesses, clubs and organizations will have games and activities of all kinds. You can get a sno cone or walking taco, get your face painted, find an assortment of baked goods, or purchase a ticket to win a lawn mower. You can ride in style on a fire truck or go for a carriage ride.

Old Fashioned Saturday Night has been held annually for many years and is a great family entertainment event.