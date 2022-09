Ministers from the Rock Port churches will conduct a community worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, September 18, at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port, Missouri. Everyone is invited. A potluck dinner will be held following the service.

The service will focus on the importance of community as we are all on the same team and worship the same God. Inspiration for the service came from Acts 2:42-47: The Fellowship of the Believers.