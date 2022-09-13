The women of Rock Port’s P.E.O. Chapter DU will be celebrating the centennial of their chapter with an open house reception Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the White Barn, 21792 Outer Road, in Rock Port, Missouri. This will be a come-and-go event for the chapter to share refreshments and memories with the community, former members, scholarship and grant recipients, and dear friends. A brief presentation will be held at 3:00 p.m. to honor this occasion. All are welcome to attend as Chapter DU recognizes this milestone. From events such as “Company is Coming” to quilt raffles, silent auctions, bridge marathons, selling mums, their little “brag box” funds, and more, the chapter provides scholarships and grants, items for the local food pantry and C.A.R.E. organization, as well as other needs of the community.

The centennial celebration is not only about honoring the past 100 years of Chapter DU, but also continuing their legacy of inspiring women and helping them achieve their dreams.

P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 119,000 (as of April 2022) women pursue educational goals by providing over $398 million (as of April 2022) in grants, scholarships, awards and loans. The sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education while supporting and motivating them. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.

What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with nearly 5,800 chapters. This became a vision for 12 women in Rock Port on October 7, 1922, when chapter DU was organized.

To learn more about P.E.O., its powerful educational philanthropies and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org. You can also join them at: facebook.com/peointernational, @PEOInternational on Instagram, and @PEOSisterhood on Twitter.com.