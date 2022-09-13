Fairfax students listen as Tim Reinbott talks about the production of rice and cotton.

Chris Rader explains the process of finding out if you have healthy soil to Rock Port students.

Tarkio students watch Kent Shannon as he shows the uses of drones to improve agriculture.

Daniel Sjarpe demonstrates what can happen when you mix the wrong chemicals together.

The Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center held its annual Youth Agriculture Field Day for area students Thursday, September 8. This year, 334 students from Northwest Missouri were in attendance. They represented nine schools: Craig, Mound City, Rock Port, Tarkio, Fairfax, Nodaway-Holt, South Holt, NW Tech, and Hillyard.

The students traveled to 10 different stations. The stations and presenters were: Starting with Drones and Precision Agriculture by Kent Shannon, Chemical Safety by Sam Polly and Daniel Sjarpe, Rice and Cotton Production by Tim Reinbott, Apps and Other Online Tools for Agriculture by Charlie Ellis, Forage Identification by Wayne Flanery, What Is Soil Health? by Chris Rader, Firearm Safety by Devon Sons, Demonstrating the Digestive Tract of Cattle Using a Fistulated Cow by Amie Schleicher, Store Wars by Debbie Bennett and a field tour highlighting some of the research at the center by Steve Klute and Russell Herron.