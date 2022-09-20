The Atchison County Commission met on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and South District Commissioner Richard Burke. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was attending the Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authority annual training.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Pasture bids were opened and read at 9:00 a.m. There was only one bid received in the amount of $76.51 per acre from Chad Ottmann. The commissioners voted to accept the bid.

Emergency Management Director Rhonda Wiley was in to discuss a request from BNSF Railway Company for a flood plain permit for Bridge 0016-118.12, Mill Creek Bridge replacement near Corning, Missouri, Olson Project No. 022-01455. Due to the terms of the request no permit was issued, and Director Wiley was asked to provide a letter from FEMA that stated they were not required to abide with flood plain requirements.

Maintenance Supervisor Greg Beck advised the commission that the flat part of the roof would need to be re-coated next year. He will get some estimates so that it can be included in the 2023 budget.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring met with the commission for further discussion on Road #367. He reported that there is no record that it was ever approved by the commission to be added to the CART Program.

He then reported that a citizen had contacted him about debris coming out of one of the highway department trucks and breaking the windshield on the vehicle. He was inquiring about the county taking care of the cost of replacement. The commission tabled the discussion until Clerk Taylor was back in the office.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, September 1, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and South District Commissioner Richard Burke. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was attending the Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authority annual training.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Road Supervisor Kamron Woodring was in with Nathan Whitehead to discuss a tube replacement on G Avenue and 280th Street. Mr. Whitehead is requesting a larger tube and widening the road to allow for a wider and safer turn radius. He is a contractor and said he would be willing to do the work and purchase the larger tube. The commission and Supervisor Woodring went out to inspect the site. Following the inspection, everyone agreed that the county would do the work and Mr. Whitehead would purchase the tube.

The commission continued making road inspections.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and South District Commissioner Richard Burke. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, called in via conference line.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Debbie Bennett was in to report on behalf of the University of Missouri Extension.

She stated that Stacy Steffens, MS, RD, LD Regional Director of the Northwest Region was proud to be able to share some of the changes coming our way.

Extension received an increase in the funding from the State of Missouri. Extension will now be receiving $27.5 million, which is a $5 million increase from last year. This money is intended for growth, not business as usual. This money is a very welcome addition after being on a very tight budget the last several years. The goal for their team is to seek out partnerships, grants, and external funding to turn this into even more.

More is the key word here. Extension will be putting more field specialists into the region, providing more programming. Hiring of additional field specialists will occur over 2-3 rounds of hires. Our region (Northwest) will be receiving new specialists to provide programming. Much work is being done for retention and recruitment to attract quality people during this staffing crisis facing our nation. Extension is asking for help in spreading the word of positions available across our region. It will take all of us to fill these positions with quality people.

Another way they will provide more will be a change in our staffing model. They will be moving away from the County Engagement Specialist (CES) model to the Extension and Engagement Specialist (EES) model. Two EES’s will be hired for our region. The primary role of these two EES’s will be to collaborate with councils and the community to strengthen the work that Extension does. Specifics about these new roles and the location of these EES’s will be shared with the commission during the months of September and October when Stacey visits Atchison County. At that time she can help break down the new model and answer any questions specific to Atchison County.

Allowing Extension CES’s to return to the field specialist role will allow for better utilization of our specialists with their area of expertise. The EES role will not program, but rather focus on collaboration and engagement. The transition may take up to six months for the EES selected to cover this area to be familiar with the councils, community, and commissioners. The current CES will remain the face of Extension in Atchison County, and you will continue to see them programming. The EES will be an added layer to support Atchison County.

Debbie stated that Stacey looks forward to visiting with each commission in the upcoming weeks.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring and the commissioners participated in a conference call with Attorney Ivan Schraeder about a tube replacement on Road 367. After discussion about the tube and location and maps being sent to the attorney, Mr. Schraeder gave the following opinion: “The identified roadway is not a public road identified on the C.A.R.T. inventory and as such it is not considered a county road for which maintenance is required. The area inside the gate is private property, not considered a county road.”

––

The Atchison County Commission met on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Connie Minter was present to meet with Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring and the commission as a follow-up on her request for a tube replacement. Supervisor Woodring presented the county GIS map for the section of road #367 being discussed. The map shows the entire section of #367 referenced as a private road with no right-of-way owned by the county. The commission agreed with Mrs. Minter that there had been county funds spent on that section of road, but they have concerns that it might have been in error. Mrs. Minter was confident that her father was part of the county share program before the C.A.R.T. Rock Program was voted on and approved. Attorney Ivan Schraeder reviewed the maps and documents provided and provided the following legal opinion: “The identified roadway is not a public road identified on the C.A.R.T. inventory and as such it is not considered a county road for which maintenance is required. The area inside the gate is private property, not considered a county road.” Presiding Commissioner Livengood stated that if the road had been maintained in error it would not be continued. In addition, there is no record of the county ever purchasing or installing a tube at the gate that large and long. It is the consensus of the commission that the tube in question is not a county tube, but a private tube and it will not be replaced by the county. After inspecting the location, the commission also believes that the entire section of #367 not identified as a rock road is on private property. Clerk Taylor agreed to search the records to see if there was any record of that section of road participating in the 50/50 cost share program.

A letter of support for Midwest Data Center to supply fiber to Fairfax was signed by Presiding Commissioner Livengood.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Collector Diane Livengood met with the commission at 9:00 a.m. for a sealed bid opening for Account #5001-15-001180, Parcel #10-15-06-14-03-040-000700, deed holder Robert and Melissa McAdams. Collector Livengood reported that no taxes have been paid on the property since 2012 and it was now on the sealed bid list. The sealed bid was opened and read before the commission. The bid was in the amount of $500 from Jeff Agnew. Following discussion about the location to the property the commissioners voted to accept the bid.

The commission met with other departments for updates and reports.