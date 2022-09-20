The East Atchison girls’ golf team is partnering up with the Maryville golf team to support #fillthecart. The teams are collecting donations for the Oncology Department at Mosaic.

EA and Maryville have a match Tuesday, October 4. The EA team is collecting donations and will take items to Maryville that day. If you would like to support this event and donate, take your items to school before that day and give to Shannon Bruns (660-541-3914), Melody Barnett (660-254-0570) or any of the golf girls.

Below is a list of suggested ideas/items to donate:

• Self-care items such as lotions, socks, blankets, Chapstick, snacks, coloring books, hard candy, hand sanitizer, journals, toothbrushes, word search/crosswords, neck pillows, teas, soups, or even handwritten notes of encouragement

• Nutritional assistance such as Ensure or Boost drinks

• Transportation assistance such as gas cards. Hy-Vee in Maryville has fuel vouchers.

• Wigs or hats.

• Prescription assistance. Mosaic works with Rogers Pharmacy to aid in financial help for prescriptions and medical equipment so monetary donations are welcome.

We all know someone who has battled cancer and this is a chance for us to do a little to give back and help. Help the EA girls’ golf team assist them!