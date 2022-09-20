Braden Graves cuts through the opening on his way to six points.

The DeKalb Tigers were no match for the Wolf Pack as the East Atchison Wolves varsity football team took them down 72-0 Friday, September 16, 2022, in Fairfax, Missouri. It was the Wolves’ homecoming game and fourth straight win (not counting their unofficial jamboree win at the start of the season). Due to the mercy rule, the contest was called at half-time.

EA wasted no time in setting the tone for the game. On the first play from the line of scrimmage, quarterback Blake Simmons hit Owen DeRosier on a quick pass. DeRosier would take it 41 yards for the touchdown. This would open the gate for Simmons and Jarrett Spinnato to score three touchdowns each, while Braden Graves, Connor Brown and Charlie Litherbury would all have a touchdown to their name. Brown’s touchdown was from a recovered fumble. At the end of the first quarter it was 50 to 0 and at the end of the second quarter it was 72-0. Dekalb elected not to play the second half.

This week, the Wolves face off with the Rock Port Blue Jays for the Atchison County “super bowl.” Due to scheduling conflicts with officials, the game will be held Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m., September 24, in Tarkio. Everyone is encouraged to come out and cheer on the Atchison County athletes!

Owen DeRosier gets by a blocker to meet the DeKalb running back in the back field and tackles him for a loss.

Quarterback Blake Simmons keeps the knees driving as he goes through a DeKalb defender on his way to the end zone.

Charlie Litherbury gets in on the action as he punches it in from five yards out.