The East Atchison Lady Wolves won their Indian Run event on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Tarkio Golf Course. This was the first cross country event an EA team has ever won. Pictured are team members, from left to right, Kierra McDonald, Jayla Irvine, Brooklyn Wennihan, Alexis Bywater, Kendal Straub, and Emmy Laur.

The medalists of the high school girls’ Indian Run were, from left to right (1st at left down to 10th on right): Mya Wray (Platte Valley), Norah Watkins (Rock Port), Andrea Riley (Platte Valley), Joy Wallick (St. Joseph Christian), Jaclyn Riedinger (North Andrew), Jayla Irvine (EA), Riley King (Essex), Allison O’Riley (Platte Valley), Olivia Prussman (South Holt), and Mylie Holtman (Platte Valley).

The medalists of the high school boys’ Indian Run were, from left to right (1st at left down to 10th on right): Keaton Zembles (Mound City), Jonathan Eckstein (LeBlond), Caleb Lucas (Rock Port), Daniel Lesher (EA), Cole Anderson (EA), Gus Heintz (Rock Port), Tony Racine (Essex), Nick Garvey (LeBlond), Lucas Williams (LeBlond), and Nick Ivey (Mound City).

The East Atchison Cross Country Teams hosted the 2022 Indian Run on Monday, September 12, at the Tarkio Golf Course. The Atchison County runners had a very successful day.

The EA high school boys’ team placed 2nd overall. Daniel Lesher placed 4th and medaled with a time of 19:10. Cole Anderson placed 5th and medaled with a time of 19:25. The EA girls’ team won the event. This is the first time East Atchison has ever won a meet as a team. Jayla Irvine placed 6th and medaled with a time of 23:12. In EA junior high action, Mason Kingery placed 9th and medaled with a time of 14:22. Bella Bywater won the girls’ race and medaled with a time of 14:29. Beth Clark finished 2nd and medaled with a time of 16:15. Delainee White placed 6th and medaled with a time of 28:17.

For Rock Port, Caleb Lucas placed 3rd and medaled with a time of 18:49. Gus Heintz placed 6th and medaled with a time of 19:43. Norah Watkins placed 2nd and medaled with a time of 22:11.

Results for the other East Atchison runners include:

High School Boys (5K) – 16th, Ian Stepp, 21:08; 17th, Cowen O’Riley, 21:40; 18th, Jarrad Jamison, 21:41; 27th, Quin Staten, 23:40; 31st, Clayton Vernon, 24:08; 35th, Connor Morton, 25:13; 43rd, Isaac Vette, 29:38; 44th, Bryon Ohlensehlen, 29:39; and 46th, Kendall Kingery, 36:20

High School Girls (5K) – 11th, Brooklyn Wennihan, 25:46; 14th, Alexis Bywater, 26:36; 17th, Kierra McDonald, 28:19; 18th, Kendal Straub, 28:33; and 27th, Emmy Laur, 34:54

Junior High Boys (2 mile) – 15th, Ben Rolf, 16:48

Rock Port’s Norah Watkins medaled with a 2nd place, 22:11 finish.

EA’s Daniel Lesher medaled with a 4th place, 19:10 finish.

EA’s Jayla Irvine medaled with a 6th place, 23:12 finish.

Rock Port’s Caleb Lucas medaled with a 3rd place, 18:49 finish.

EA’s Cole Anderson medaled with a 5th place, 19:25 finish.

Rock Port’s Gus Heintz medaled with a 6th place, 19:43 finish.

EA’s Brooklyn Wennihan placed 11th with a time of 25:46.

EA’s Ian Stepp placed 16th with a time of 21:08.

EA’s Cowen O’Riley placed 17th with a time of 21:40.

EA’s Alexis Bywater placed 14th with a time of 26:36.

EA’s Kierra McDonald placed 17th with a time of 28:19.

EA’s Kendal Straub placed 18th with a time of 28:33.

EA’s Jarrad Jamison placed 18th with a time of 21:41.

EA’s Quin Staten placed 27th with a time of 23:40.

EA’s Clayton Vernon placed 31st with a time of 24:08.

EA’s Emmy Laur placed 27th with a time of 34:54.

EA’s Conner Morton placed 35th with a time of 25:13.

EA’s Isaac Vette placed 43rd with a time of 29:38. (MaryAnn Hull photo)

EA’s Bryon Ohlensehlen placed 44th with a time of 29:39. (MaryAnn Hull photo)

EA’s Kendall Kingery placed 46th with a time of 36:20. (MaryAnn Hull photo)

EA’s Bella Bywater won the junior high race and medaled with a time of 14:29.

EA’s Beth Clark medaled with a 2nd place, 16:15 finish in the junior high race.

EA’s Delainee White medaled with a 6th place, 28:17 finish in the junior high race.

EA’s Mason Kingery medaled with a 9th place, 14:22 finish in the junior high race.

EA’s Ben Rolf placed 15th with a time of 16:48 in the junior high race.