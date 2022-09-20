The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Quit Claim Deed: Filed September 9, 2022, by Wanda Hall to Lyle Brown for land in Section 27, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed September 9, 2022, by Lyle and Phyllis Brown to City of Rock Port for land in Section 27, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed September 9, 2022, by Brown & Brown Farms, LLC, to City of Rock Port for land in Section 27, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed September 13, 2022, by Dannye Bradfield to Kingdom Properties Missouri, LLC, for Lots 3 and 4, Block 4, Original Plat, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed September 14, 2022, by Steven and Lisa Linville to Steven and Lisa Linville, Co-Trustee of the Steven and Lisa Linville Joint Revocable Trust, for land in Section 21, Township 66, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.