The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of September 19 – 25.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Interstate-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through September. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.) More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-county-interstate-29-nishnabotna-river-bridge-rehabilitation *

I-29 – Patching and resurfacing project from Route 111 near Exit 107 to Exit 99 near Corning, through October. The road may be narrowed to one lane each direction in two-mile increments. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from the Missouri River to I-29 through November 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Rock Port to Tarkio, September 19 – 23

Route CC – Pothole patching, September 21 – 23

* Indicates this bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.