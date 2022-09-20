A Rock Port motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash Saturday, September 17, 2022, on Route AA in Atchison County. Michael W. Maifeld, 49, was driving east on O Avenue, two miles northwest of Tarkio at 12:00 midnight, when his 2006 Harley Davidson crossed the center line, went off the north side of the roadway and into a culvert. The Harley impacted the culvert embankment and came to rest on its left side.

Maifeld suffered serious injuries and was transported by Atchison-Holt EMS to Mosaic in St. Joseph, Missouri. The 2006 Harley Davidson was totaled and towed from the scene by Double M Towing. The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper S. S. Base, who was assisted by Cpl. T. L. Shupe, Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, Atchison-Holt Ambulance Service, and Tarkio Fire Department.