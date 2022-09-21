The Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) board met September 14, 2022. Present were: Lori Seymour, Roger Martin, W.C. Farmer, Bob Alldredge, Craig Corken, Mary Ann Hull, Jeff Meyer, Eryn Stepp, and Jill Davis. Also present were Monica Bailey and Carol Clark.

Lori Seymour called the meeting to order.

The July minutes were approved.

The July financials were approved as presented.

Director’s Report

ACDC continues to assist Tarkio Renewal (funds still available in Property Improvement Grant) and Restore Rock Port (nearing fundraising goal for Main Street demolition).

The Business Improvement Grant program has awarded $15,437 in 2022 and $4,563 is still available.

Bailey attended the Upstate Missouri meeting of economic developers on August 25.

Great Northwest Day 2023 planning is underway. It is scheduled for February 7-8.

Careers on Wheels for Freshmen is scheduled for September 29 at the Rock Port City Park (rain date of September 30). Ten businesses are signed up so far.

The Atchison Artisans Holiday Makers Market will be November 5 at the Tarkio Community Building.

Youth Professionalism Workshop for Atchison County juniors will be held November 10 at the TAC.

ACDC secured letters of support for Midwest Data Center’s ARPA Broadband grant to assist with installing fiber in Fairfax.

Efforts to overhaul the online business directory continue.

Old Business

Tarkio Tech’s Nonprofit Support Request for their handicap accessibility project at Rankin Hall was discussed. Meyer moved that ACDC contribute $5,000 to this project. Davis seconded, and all approved. (Hull abstained.)

New Business

The group reviewed a Nonprofit Support Request from Tarkio Golf Course for tee box repairs/seeding and equipment upgrades. Martin moved that ACDC contribute $3,000 to this project. Farmer seconded, and all approved.

A slate of officers for 2022-2023 was nominated by Meyer: Lori Seymour, president; Craig Corken, vice-president; Eryn Stepp, secretary; and Bob Alldredge, treasurer. Farmer seconded and all approved. This will take effect after the annual meeting in October.

Kamron Woodring and Brooke Vette are interested in attending Leadership Northwest Missouri this year. Board members approved that ACDC award two scholarships to this program (vs. one as typically budgeted).

The meeting was then adjourned.