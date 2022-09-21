The Brownville Concert Series will present Christine Andreas in Piaf – No Regrets. Andreas brings her newest, highly acclaimed Edith Piaf tribute to Brownville, Nebraska.

According to Stephen Holden of the New York Times, “Andreas’ ravishing voice and snapping emotional electricity, has made her a potent interpreter of Piaf.”

She will be in cabaret on Friday and Saturday, October 14 and 15, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, October 16, at 2:00 p.m. Sponsors are Jim and Cathy Donahoe, Jane Rohman, and the late Marian Andersen. The Sunday show will be dedicated to the memory of good friends and long-time benefactors Marian and Harold Andersen.

Christine Andreas’ shows in New York at Feinstein’s 54 Below including Love Is Good, be-Mused, And So It Goes…, Cafe Society, and most recently Piaf – No Regrets had the New York Times accusing her of “…electrifying her audiences, transforming them with pure alchemy and delicately killing with the sheer beauty of her voice…”

On Broadway, this multiple-award-winning singer, actress, and two-time Tony nominee starred as Jacqueline in the recent revival of La Cage aux Folles with Kelsey Grammer, and created the role of Marguerite St. Just in The Scarlet Pimpernel. She captured theatergoers’ hearts as Eliza Doolittle in the 20th anniversary production of My Fair Lady (Theatre World Award), Oklahoma! (Tony nomination) and On Your Toes (Tony nomination). National audiences remember her portrayal of Margaret Johnson in a much-acclaimed national tour of The Light in the Piazza.

Her concerts at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Café Carlyle and Feinstein’s 54 Below garnered her the prestigious Mabel Mercer Award and the 2016 Bistro Award for Ongoing Artistry in Concert and Cabaret. She has also worked with major symphonies nationwide.

Television credits include Law & Order: SVU, The Cosby Show, PBS’ Musical Comedy Tonight, Taylor Benson in Another World, and Ava Gardner in Fox’s mini-series Mia, Child of Hollywood.

A collaboration with her husband, Grammy nominated producer and composer Martin Silvestri and writer Joel Higgins led to her West End debut starring in their musical, The Fields of Ambrosia, followed by concerts in London, Paris, Rome, Australia and the White House. These concerts were the basis for her award-winning CDs Love is Good, Here’s to the Ladies, and The Carlyle Set.

Her most recent show, Piaf – No Regrets was recorded in London with a 36-piece orchestra and is now available both on CD and in a limited-edition collectors’ vinyl release. This much lauded show is now being presented by Columbia Artists Theatricals, so check her upcoming schedule and look for her in a performing arts center near you!

Tickets are $25 for adults and $16 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.brownvilleconcertseries.com, on Facebook, or call 402-825-3331. In show biz (and pandemics) dates are subject to change so check the website. The Nebraska Arts Council (www.nebraskaartscouncil.org), a state agency, supports this program through a matching grant funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.