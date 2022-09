Quarterback Jack Meyerkorth hands off to Jadyn Geib, who gets the first down.

Carter Oswald (EA) finds an opening and keeps the ball as he goes up the middle. The Junior High EA Wolves hosted the Rock Port Junior High Blue Jays Monday, September 12.

Brock Sebek-Holmes (RP) gets some good blocking as he goes up the middle for a touchdown. Rock Port won the game 70-16.

Luke Gebhards (EA) looks to go outside.