Runningback Phillip Herron cuts it back and picks up the first down against Nodaway Valley.

Ryder Herron hangs on to the Thunder’s running back and gets the tackle for little or no gain.

Aidan Burke takes the opening kick-off back to start the game.

Micah Makings gets the hand-off from Aidan Burke. Micah had 12 carries for 94 yards.

The Rock Port Blue Jays hosted the Nodaway Valley Thunder Friday, September 16 for some varsity football action.

Rock Port took the early lead as deep man Aidan Burke returned the opening kick 70 yards for the first touchdown of the game. The two point conversion was no good. Jarrett Hunter kicked off and pinned the thundering herd of Nodaway Valley deep in their own territory. Two plays later, Corbyn Jakub ripped the ball free and Jarrett Hunter recovered for the Jays. On the next play, Burke handed off to Phillip Herron, who punched it in from five yards out. Micah Makings’ two point conversion was good.

Nodaway Valley took advantage of a short kick that gave them the ball on the 40 yard line, and three plays later they would find the end zone. This brought the score to 14 to 6 Rock Port.

Aidan Burke would come up big with another return, getting stopped on the Thunder’s 20 yard line. Rock Port would move the ball down to the one yard line before turning the ball over on downs.

To start the second quarter, Rock Port put together a drive with runs from Makings, Herron and Burke, before Burke would punch it in from the 12 yard line. The Jays’ defense would keep the herd out of the end zone the rest of the half. On a fourth and long, Burke would hit Herron and a flair route. Phillip would break on tackle and for 45 yards to the house. The Jays would put six more points on the board with a run by Phillip Herron just before half.

In the third quarter Rock Port would add 22 more points and their defense only allowed 12 to make the final score 58 to 18.

The Blue Jays will be traveling to Tarkio this Saturday, September 24, at 1:00 p.m. to take on the East Atchison Wolves.