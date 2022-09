The Rock Port Board of Aldermen held a special meeting Wednesday, August 29, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. with Mayor Amy Thomas presiding. Board members present were Lisa Farmer, Kelley Herron and Kory Paris. Alderman Ron Deatz was absent. Also present were Utility Office Manager Terri McGuire and City Clerk Emily Schulte.

Mayor Amy Thomas called the meeting to order.

The aldermen voted to approve the amended meeting agenda.

Resolution #2022-1 Authorizing Mayor to Sign Agreement to Purchase Property from Brown Farms was read. The aldermen voted unanimously to approve Resolution #2022-1 Authorizing Mayor to Sign Agreement to Purchase Property from Brown & Brown Farms, LLC.

The meeting adjourned at 8:18 a.m.