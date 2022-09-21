Jaysa Welch saves the volley and takes it back over the net.

Morgan Cofer takes advantage of a good set and hits the ball over against Nodaway Valley.

Rylee Jenkins hammers the ball across court for a kill.

Addy Maifeld sets her hitter in the corner.

Jaylynn Garst gets up and blocks at the net.

Cali Driskell uses her height to take the ball back over against Nodaway Valley in JV action.

Kinley Lair serves up an ace in the tri-meet at Fairfax.

Braylyn Wood set the net against Nodaway Valley.

Leah Meyerkorth back sets the ball over the net. The junior high team competed in a tri-meet at Fairfax September 12.

Zoey Zach has a good pass to her setter.

Keira Roup, playing the front row, hit one back over against Nodaway Valley.