Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) invites you to attend the 2022 annual meeting on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Velma Houts Building in Rock Port. Everyone is welcome at 5:30 p.m. to visit with new businesses, neighbors and friends.

A complementary dinner, catered by Chef Paul Presents, will begin at 6:00 p.m., followed immediately by the annual celebration of Atchison County’s pride points.

In addition to ACDC’s celebration of business ventures, notable projects and an ACDC update, you will hear from three Atchison County graduates who chose to build their futures here. Hearing their stories will inspire you!

Contact ACDC (660-744-6562 or acdc@atchisoncounty.org) with your RSVP by Thursday, October 6.