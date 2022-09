Celebrate quilting this Saturday, October 1, at the annual quilt show hosted by Quilters Boutique and the Rock Port Tourism Board. The quilt show will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port, Missouri.

Follow Quilters Boutique on Facebook and Instagram to learn more and get updates about this event. Contact Tami at Quilters Boutique at 660-744-2528 for more information.