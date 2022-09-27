Rock Port Telephone, Midwest Data Center, and NorthwestCell will hold their annual customer appreciation lunch Wednesday, September 28, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This year, customers can choose to drive through or eat in at the Rock Port Telephone warehouse located at 108 W. Mill. The drive-through starts at the corner of Cass and Main streets. Turn west onto Cass Street, then north on Market Street, drive past the Rock Port Telephone parking lot, then turn east onto West Mill.