Main Street was filled with several hundred people having a blast at Friendship Day September 24.

Ben Rolf sold his pumpkins at Friendship Day.

Winston Hogue was one of several children who played “human-size foosball” at Friendship Day. Several adults got in on the fun as well.

Michan Noland finds out how difficult it is to run on an air-filled surface with a bungee cord strapped to her back that is also attached to someone running in the opposite direction.

Games like Jenga and Connect 4 were available for tiny tots.

Players could take their shots in hoop shooting, football and axe throwing, and a frisbee toss.

In conjunction with Tarkio Parks and Recreation’s Friendship Day festivities, the Flower Mill in Tarkio handed out free flowers Friday morning, September 23. Leevi Driskell, pictured front left, helped hand out the flowers to all the shoppers, including the Corey and Whitney Martin family of Tarkio. (Tarkio Parks & Rec photo)