Schoolhouse Rock is a group of teachers and retired teachers from Tarkio who work to raise money to support Atchison County residents who are fighting cancer. This group has been working together for over 20 years!

The latest Schoolhouse Rock fundraiser will be a Pink Out night at the East Atchison volleyball games on October 4, 2022, at Tarkio Activity Center (TAC). The Lady Wolves will face off with the Rock Port Lady Blue Jays. There will be a bake sale, as well as some auction items that have been donated by various local people. The East Atchison and Rock Port volleyball teams will each sign a pink volleyball that will be auctioned off at the conclusion of the varsity match.

If anyone would like to donate bake sale items, please have them at the TAC by 4:30 p.m. on October 4. The bake sale will be set up in the lobby of the TAC. There will also be a few additional activities throughout the evening.

Funds raised this year will go to Melissa Pierpoint of Rock Port. If you would like to make a donation to support Melissa’s expenses in her fight against cancer, feel free to leave a check with the ladies working at the bake sale or send donations to either Jayne Martin (28289 State Hwy TT, Tarkio, MO 64491) or Lisa Clement (503 Spruce Street, Tarkio, MO 64491).