Dallas Slemp displays one of the books available at the Tarkio Elementary Book Fair. The fair sells books to readers of all ages.

Waylon Blackman takes a gander at a book available at the Tarkio Elementary Book Fair held last week in the library.

Kinley Niles looks at one of the great reads available at the Tarkio Elementary Book Fair in the library. Money raised at the book fair has been used to purchase a book exchange display, book drop, and provided field trip experiences to children meeting the yearly Mark Twain Ultimate Reading Challenge, as well as incentives for quarterly awards and school-wide reading celebrations.