The three Atchison County high school marching bands traveled to Clarinda, Iowa, on Saturday, October 1, 2022, to compete in the 67th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree. Although the bands did not place in the event, they did a fantastic job! (Photos by Ken Miller)

Rock Port High School Marching Band

Tarkio High School Marching Band

Fairfax High School Marching Band