The Westboro United Methodist Church is hosting its 82nd annual Lord’s Acre Day Festival Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, in Westboro, Missouri. The weekend will be full of fun-filled festivities for people of all ages. This year’s theme is “Unity in Christ.”

Festivities will kick off Saturday morning, October 8, with a craft, baked goods, and miscellaneous sale at 8:00 a.m. in the church. A cake contest and auction will take place at 8:30 a.m. All cakes must be in place by 8:30 a.m. and judging will commence at 9:00 a.m. There are two classes of cake entries – box and scratch – with prizes being awarded in each. Categories in the adult competition will include best German chocolate cake, best angel food cake, best butter cake, and best decorated cake. The children’s contests (under 12 and 12 & over) will include best cake and best decorated cake. All cakes will be auctioned.

A parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. with entrants to assemble at the City Park on Main Street by 8:30 a.m. Judging will be completed by 9:00 a.m. The parade will end at the school house lot by the ballfield. The parade is open to the public. This year’s parade grand marshals are Mark and Frances Stockstill. Join in the fun with your floats, bicycles, ATVs, pets, bands, loads of grain, livestock, farm equipment, old vehicles, motorcycles, car clubs, and costumes. Prizes will be awarded to participants.

An auction will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Cakes, crafts, grain, and miscellaneous items will be sold in the church sanctuary.

A lunch of ham or chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, jello, salads, pie, cake, coffee, and tea will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Free will donations will be accepted.

Other Lord’s Acre activities include a bounce house for the kids across from the church, a corn hole tournament at 1:00 p.m., and a horseshoe tournament at 2:30 p.m.

A baby show for age groups 3 years and younger will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the church.

There will be a concert in the church basement at 5:00 p.m., with music by Sheri Lynn Hunter.

A chili supper will begin at 5:00 p.m. in the church with the menu to include chili, hot dogs, desserts, and drinks.

A Lord’s Acre Thanksgiving Worship Service will be held Sunday, October 9, at 9:30 a.m. For more information, contact Reverend Cathy Riggins at 712-303-3104.