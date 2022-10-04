If you are a woman involved in agriculture and would like to learn how to strengthen your farming operation and network with other women in the industry, join University of Missouri Extension a virtual Annie’s Project course. Annie’s Project provides women with education in production, market, financial, legal and human risk management.

Participants will attend a weekly 2.5 hour live interactive online session via Zoom and complete self-paced activities and videos. In total, participants will receive 18 hours of risk management education.

The course will be offered on Tuesdays, October 18 through November 22, from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. (CDT). Register by October 17 to secure your spot. Class size will be limited to 20 individuals.

To register visit: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/annie-s-project-online-1663702009.

For more information, contact Karisha Devlin at devlink@missouri.edu or Wesley Tucker at tuckerw@missouri.edu.