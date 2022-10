The Ralph Greer American Legion Post #49’s annual pancake feed will be Sunday, October 9, at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port. The post has not been able to hold the pancake feed for two years due to COVID. Serving will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Bring your appetite and a friend and enjoy a home-cooked pancake feed with pancakes, sausage (link and patties), coffee, juice, or milk. A free-will donation will be accepted.