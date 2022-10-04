The annual baked potato bar fundraiser hosted by Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care will be held Friday, October 14, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Carry-outs and deliveries are available. Place your order by calling 660-736-4116, fax your order to 660-736-5545, or take your order form to 300 Cedar Street, Tarkio. Baked potatoes are $7 and topping options include sour cream, butter, chili, cheese, broccoli, onion, and bacon bits. All orders must be placed by Monday, October 10.