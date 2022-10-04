Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry

The Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax, Missouri, Food Pantry is currently low on the following items: fruits (15-20 oz. cans), grape juice (64 oz.), complete pancake mix, syrup (64 oz.), soups (cream of mushroom, chicken noodle, tomato, cream of chicken, vegetable beef, chili), Jello and instant puddings (small boxes), canned pasta (beefaroni, SpaghettiOs), ground beef (1 lb. pkg.), beef or chicken pot pies, and laundry detergent.

Monetary donations are also appreciated as the money allows the shelves to be stocked with the items that are low. Donations intended for the local food pantry need to be given directly to the pantry. Donations given to Second Harvest do not come back to the local pantry. For after hours donations, call 816-261-2672.

The pantry will be open Tuesday, October 18, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.; Thursday, October 20, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.; Tuesday, October 25, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.; and Thursday, October 27, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The food pantry is located at 315 Main Street in Tarkio.

Rock Port Food Pantry

The Rock Port Food Pantry is low on the following items: Tuna Helper, Chicken Helper, canned chicken, cereal, spaghetti sauce, jelly, peanut butter, fruit juice, mandarin oranges, laundry soap, tissues, paper towels, and body wash.

Items can be taken to the Rock Port United Methodist Church, 211 W. Opp. The food pantry is located in the fellowship hall. The food pantry will be open Friday, October 14, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, October 18, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon; and Friday, October 28, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Monetary donations may be mailed to the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 164, Rock Port, MO 64482. Write Food Pantry on the memo line. You can also contact the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance at 660-253-3535.