The Allen-Schiffern Legion Auxiliary is preparing for their fall rummage sale at the Tarkio American Legion Building (3rd and Broad streets in Tarkio). The sale will take place Friday, October 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 22, from 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Saturday is a half price bag sale, starting at 12:00 noon.

Donation take-in starts on October 12 and will continue on October 13, 14, 17, 18, and 19 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Legion. No donations will be accepted on October 20 to allow time to finish unpacking and organizing. Please do not donate old computers, TVs, or tires. For more information, contact KC Hines, rummage sale chairperson, at 660-623-9297.