Medicare’s prescription drug plan annual open enrollment is October 15 through December 7, 2022. Medicare beneficiaries are encouraged to do a plan comparison to assure cost effective drug coverage for 2023. Young at Heart Resources will once again be assisting with Medicare comparisons and enrollments. They can also provide application assistance for Medicare savings programs and other benefits.

Call Young at Heart Resources at 660-240-9400 for a Medicare Part D comparison worksheet or to schedule an appointment when staff will be in your area for a personal consultation.

All services are provided free of charge.