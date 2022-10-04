The Mule Barn Theatre Guild is once again hosting an Artist Series performance at the Tarkio Rotary Theatre, located inside the Thompson Learning Center on the Tarkio Tech campus. The next performance will showcase Jason Riley and Ed Daniels.

Former Tarkio resident Jason Riley will take the stage first on Sunday, October 9, at 2:00 p.m. Ed Daniels, also a former Tarkio resident, will take the stage with Jason in the second half of the production. Following their performances, a reception, catered by Hy-Vee, will be held.

Free-will donations will be accepted. Seating is limited so be sure to reserve your tickets as soon as possible by calling Sid Cooper at 816-261-4587 or 660-736-4239.