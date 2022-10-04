Trucks can now drive through and load, whereas before it was all done outside.

Pictured is the front of the bulk plant. The lower door is the load-out bay.

Standing in front of one of the 13 ton weight hoppers, Mo Valley Ag manager Tim Lemmon listens to a technician from Doyle Products, before it gets loaded.

Phil Viets pours a load into the hopper for a test run.

Mo Valley Ag hauled the first load out of its new bulk plant on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Since about 1970, Mo Valley Ag in Rock Port has been operating out of the same bulk fertilizer facility, which had a storage capacity of 800 tons. They now have the capacity to hold 2,400 tons of fertilizer.

Mo Valley Ag started preparing a site for the new location following Labor Day of 2021. Over the next year, they hauled in over 45,000 truck loads of dirt to get the facility to grade for a building site.

With two new 13 ton hoppers and a 13 ton blender, drivers now can drive through and be loaded. They also added a new pit for unloading. Previously, this process would take between 45 minutes to an hour to unload one truck. That has been drastically reduced to 15 minutes.

Tim Lemmon, manager, said, “This new facility will improve our efficiency and allow us to have quicker turn around time to the fields.”