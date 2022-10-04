The Fairfax Kiwanis Club donated a large, retractable American flag to the Fairfax R-3 School in memory of Doyne Swan, Betty Wennihan, and Jack Kruse. The flag is now hanging in the gym and will be lowered during performances of the “Star Spangled Banner.”

Members of the Fairfax Kiwanis Club and members of the families of the late Doyne Swan, Betty Wennihan, and Jack Kruse were on hand for the dedication ceremony Tuesday, September 27, 2022, of the retractable flag installed in the gym at Fairfax R-3.