Atchison County Deputy Clerk Tasha Zach works with Rock Port’s Brecken Kelly on filling out the paperwork to get him registered to vote. The clerk’s office is working with Tarkio and Fairfax as well, and will be going to Tarkio schools this week to register the seniors.

The deadline to register to vote in the November 8, 2022, election is October 12. Citizens not already registered to vote in the State of Missouri can register online at www.sos.mo.gov. You can also register by mail to vote in Missouri by printing a voter registration form, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. In Atchison County, mail your form to Susette Taylor, Atchison County Clerk, P.O. Box 280, Rock Port, MO 64482. (It must be postmarked by October 12.) You can also register to vote in person in the Atchison County Clerk’s office at the Atchison County Courthouse, 400 S. Washington Street, Rock Port.