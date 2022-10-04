The Rock Port FBLA Chapter held a peach fuzz volleyball event on September 22, 2022. Admission was non-perishable food items which the chapter delivered to the local food pantry.

The blue team won the Rock Port FBLA Chapter Peach Fuzz game. This team won against the white team and a group of faculty members that had joined together to try and take the blue team down. Unfortunately, the faculty team wasn’t able to pull that off. Pictured, from left to right, are: front row – Reed Miller, Morgan Cofer, Brecken Kelly, Tayden Cook, and Kylie Nuckolls; and back row – Cade Makings, Carter Gebhards, Aidan Burke, Jarrett Hunter, and Camden McEnaney. (Submitted photos)

Submitted by Kylie Nuckolls, Rock Port FBLA Reporter

The Rock Port FBLA Chapter sponsored this year’s Peach Fuzz volleyball event, continuing tradition, except with a twist. The chapter collected non-perishable food items as people entered the game. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, members of the chapter took the products to Rock Port’s United Methodist Church and delivered all food pantry items that were donated.