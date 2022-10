Tarkio Technology Institute has announced its summer semester honorees: President’s List – Isaac Dudek (Welding), Cameron Sallach (Welding), Conner Rasco (Welding), and Alex Wright (Welding). Tarkio Tech is located at Thompson Learning Center on the Tarkio College campus in Tarkio, Missouri. For more information about programs provided, call 660-623-9071, email info@tarkiotech.com, or visit tarkiotech.com.