Jarrett Hunter scored a defensive touchdown when he caught a bad snap off the helmet of King City’s quarterback. (Ken Miller photos)

Corbyn Jakub stops a Wildkat.

King City/Union Star Wildkats, who are ranked number 10 in the state, came to town on Friday night to take on the Blue Jays.

As the headline says, this game was a tale of two halves. King City/Union Star was able to jump out to an early lead scoring on a rushing and a passing play to give them a 0-14 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

To start the second quarter the Jays would get some help with a pass interference penalty and a 32 yard run by Micah Makings who took the ball down to the one yard line. Aidan Burke would put the first points on the board, which was followed by a defensive touchdown scored by Jarrett Hunter who caught a bad snap off the helmet of King City’s quarterback. Rock Port would go on to score a total of 28 points in the second quarter to King City’s six. This gave the Jays the lead going in to halftime of 28-20.

The second half was a different story. The Wildkats would score 30 points in the third quarter and 22 points in the fourth to bring the final score to 72-36 Wildkats, with a late score by Rock Port. The Jays sustained a couple of injuries that had a big impact.

Rock Port will be traveling to Ludlow on Friday to play Southwest Livingston at 7:00 p.m.