A Fairfax, Missouri, man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at the Hwy. 136/I-29 interchange at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in Rock Port, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a westbound 1998 Volvo WIA semi driven by Scott Langley, 57, of College Springs, Iowa, was driving on Hwy. 136 when he began slowing in traffic to turn onto southbound I-29. The semi was rear-ended by a 1993 GMC, driven by John Pitts, 47, of Fairfax. Both vehicles came to rest on their wheels in the roadway facing west.

Pitts, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by an Atchison-Holt ambulance to Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax with minor injuries. The Pitts vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Double M Towing of Rock Port. The semi sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. K. L. Ebersold, who was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Port Police Department, Atchison-Holt Ambulance Service, and Rock Port Fire Department.